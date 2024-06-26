"It makes an unusual environment...": England coach Southgate on boos towards team during Euros 2024

Cologne [Germany], June 26 : Following his side's goalless draw against Slovenia in the UEFA Euros 2024, England coach Gareth Southgate said that the boos and angry reactions from English fans during the games are making an "unusual environment" for him and players to operate in.

Even though England topped the Group C with a draw against Slovenia, they continued to struggle for consistency and fluency. In the tournament so far, England has won against Serbia and drawn against Denmark and Slovenia.

England is yet to know their last 16 opponents as either the Netherlands or the third-placed Group E team awaits them.

After the game, being asked about boos and negative reactions from fans, Southgate said as quoted by Sky Sports, "I understand the narrative towards me. That is better for the team than it being towards them. But it is creating an unusual environment to operate in. I have not seen any other team qualify and receive a similar."

"I understand some of the reactions but it is a strange environment we are playing in," he added.

"So many things are starting to come together. We had a lot of issues coming into the tournament and today we looked more dangerous, we had a good impact from our substitutes, and we have got just now to convert our chances," he concluded.

Southgate said that Kobbie Mainoo and Cole Palmer did really well after they were introduced as substitutes late in the game and injected a whole new life in the England front line.

"They [Mainoo and Palmer] are really young players so we are balancing blooding them in a different environment, but they had a really good impact when they came on and used the ball really well," said.

During the game, Bukayo Saka had a goal disallowed due to an offside and England did not register a shot at the target till the 30th minute. Harry Kane almost scored it for England, but failed to connect cleanly with Kieran Trippier's cross.

Southgate made only one change to the team which struggled for consistency and fluency against Denmark as he introduced midfielder Conor Gallagher for Trent Alexander-Arnold, but he did not make a positive impact either as he was substituted by Mainoo in the second half. Though the presence of youngster improved the team's performance, they could not convert their chances into goals.

Cole Palmer and Anthony Gordon did get a chance to play as well but could not score. With them topping Group C, England has avoided what could be a more difficult half of the draw during the knockouts, having avoided teams like Germany, Spain, Portugal and France.

