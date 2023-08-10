It was no-brainer for me: Petar Sliskovic on signing for Jamshedpur FC

Jamshedpur (Jharkhand) [India], August 10 : Petar Sliskovic has revealed that Scott Cooper’s vision played a significant role in his move to Jamshedpur FC. The 30-year-old forward will lead the line for the Men of Steel after committing to a one-year deal with the Indian Super League (ISL) side.

Sliskovic had a strong first season with Chennaiyin FC, showcasing his attacking attributes by scoring 11 goals and providing six assists in 22 appearances across all competitions.

Following his productive discussions with the head coach of Jamshedpur FC, the Croatian player didn't waste any time and swiftly put pen to paper. During an interview with Jamshedpur FC, he enthusiastically shared his anticipation for the upcoming season.

“After the season ended, Jamshedpur was the first team to contact me, and I had a very good feeling after I spoke with the Head Coach. It was then a no-brainer for me to come and be a part of the Men of Steel,” Sliskovic stated.

The Croatian forward has developed a deep affection for India and is thrilled to extend his stay for at least another season in the country. This provides him with the opportunity to engage with more individuals and explore various other places in the country during his leisure time.

“India is a big country with lots of people but I’ve fallen in love with this place and its people and I’m very happy I decided to stay here for at least another year,” Sliskovic said.

Sliskovic's impressive resume includes winning the Berlin Cup, Bavarian Cup, and U-19 Bundesliga with 1. FSV Mainz 05. He has also earned seven caps for the Croatia U-21 side.

Now, before embarking on a new chapter in his career where he is determined to make an impact, Sliskovic fondly reminisces about how he fell in love with this game and chose it as his profession.

“My whole life is football. The game has always been my passion and my uncle was a big player in Croatia and Bosnia because of which I decided to play football,” said the forward.

Jamshedpur FC newcomer, Sliskovic, has also revealed which great footballer he idolises and what he would like to learn from him. The Croatian sharpshooter is all set to wear the No. 9 jersey at Jamshedpur FC.

“My favourite player is Edin Dzeko but I also love both Cristiano Ronaldo and Zlatan Ibrahimovic for what they have done for the game. Being a striker, I take a lot from observing their game," he said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor