Italy defender Leonardo Bonucci announces retirement at 37

New Delhi [India], May 26 : Italian football legend Leonardo Bonucci announced his retirement from football on Sunday at the age of 37.

The experienced defender joined Fenerbahce in the January transfer window after his move to Bundesliga side Union Berlin didn't pan out the way he would have hoped for.

He will play his last match for Fenerbahce against Istanbulspor and he could end his career with a trophy.

If Fenerbahce win against Istanbulspor and Galatasaray lose their final Super Lig match on Sunday, Fenerbahce will lift the title.

"It was a pleasure for me to be a part of this wonderful family. I tried to show my best on and off the field, but most importantly, we will fight our last battle. I want to finish my career with a cup and we have a chance to become champions. I thank everyone," Bonucci said on the club's official website.

"I thank everyone. I have personally seen in him many times what a leader should be like. I thank him very much for always being there for the team on and off the field, said Hakan Yandas, one of Fenerbahce's captains," he concluded.

The former Juventus icon terminated his contract with the Serie A side last summer. He joined Bundesliga side Union Berlin on a one-year deal. However, his time in Germany lasted for just six months. He ended up moving to the Turkish Super Lig side Fenerbahce.

The 37-year-old was left out by Italy head coach Luciano Spalletti from the preliminary squad for the upcoming Euro 2024 in Germany.

The experienced defender played a crucial in Italy's Euro 2020 championship run. Overall he earned 121 caps in Italy and netted eight goals for the Azzurri.

Bonucci spent the majority of his career with Juventus. He made 350 appearances for Juventus who have the most titles in the history of Serie A.

