"It's unfortunate...need to focus on development": Bhaichung Bhutia urges AIFF to move ahead of controversies

By Parv Anand

New Delhi [India], October 3 : Former India captain Bhaichung Bhutia stated that the All India Football Federation (AIFF) should focus on moving forward from the controversies they have been involved in for quite some time and focus on grassroots for the betterment of the sport.

From the alleged corruption charges aimed at the AIFF president Kalyan Chaubey to former head coach Igor Stimac's association with an astrologer, the Indian football board has been stuck in a wave of turmoil.

With the board struggling with its inner conflicts, the Indian football team across various age groups have found it hard to produce a result that could offer a moment of reprieve to the diehard fans.

Bhaichung believes that the time is ripe for the board to move on from its issues, strengthen the grassroots and realise its ultimate dream of producing players who can come in and perform for the nation.

"I think it's very unfortunate there's been a lot of issues off the ground within the federation, but I think we need to really forget that and focus on the development of the game. I keep saying that I think the federation's job is not only doing an NGO kind of work, social work, doing friendly matches to generate revenue for flood victims, which is there, that is a good sign. But the ultimate aim is to produce players and get those players coming and performing for India. That is where I think, you know, we need to focus on," Bhaichung told ANI.

"And the same thing, I think somewhere we need to make and bring as many kids to come and play. That can be only achieved by academies. We can bring in many kids to come and play. I think the federation should more focus on developing real talent and making more kids come and play rather than getting into... having a lot of controversies which is very very unfortunate," he added.

During his turbulent reign, former India head coach Igor Stimac emphasised the need to offer youngsters opportunities to play, giving them a chance to prove their mettle and get international exposure.

Bhaichung was in sync with the views that Stimac shared about focusing on youngsters. He added that the national team can't perform wonders if the junior-level teams don't deliver and qualify in international tournaments.

"I think it's completely possible. But the first thing is, let's be honest, what Igor Stimac said, I completely believe him because until and unless you're not playing under 17s, qualifying for the World Cup, I'm not saying win it or go anywhere. But under 17 under 19s, and under 21s, boys, and girls are not on the merit of qualifying for the Asia Cup or even World Cup. Don't expect the national team to really give you wonder results. Take them to top 50 and qualify for the World Cup. Let's start with our under 17s, under 15s, and 17s at least through merit and that performance, qualify for at least the Asia Cup or even the World Cup. That is where our focus should go," Bhaichung noted.

Bhaichung highlighted the recent failure of the junior team which saw India under-20 failing to qualify for the AFC U-20 Asian Cup 2025. The Indian football legend feels it is hard to have dreams for the national team when the young setup is toiling hard to find consistency.

"But even our under-20 today is struggling to win. We've just lost out on the AFC. Until and unless under 17s, boys and girls, under 21, we don't qualify on merit for the World Cup and Asia Cup, then I think it becomes very difficult for us to really have aims and dreams for the national team and that is where I think grassroots football is so important," Bhaichung remarked.

To strengthen the grassroots, Bhaichung feels that the aims and goals stated in the documents need to be truly implemented. To achieve it, the 47-year-old pointed out the role of state associations that are restricted due to limited resources and support.

"No, I think with federation they've always tried hard to promote grassroot, but again, you know, we've seen before this as well, I think 10, 20 years ago as well, there is a vision always for the Indian team to do, have ambition and aim for a certain year. Again, with now as well, we've got a lot of documents about our vision. But at the end of the day, it's important that the document and vision are there. That's good to have. But until and unless you're not there at the grassroot level implementing things, then it becomes very very challenging, and today there are a few academies in India who are, you know, really contributing quite a lot. There are, and they have been. But we need more academies really being on the ground level and really delivering and working and giving that platform training to the kids," he said.

"I think with the federation, the challenges are, you know, state association all because if the end, players are going to come from the state association. The federation can't produce players. The state will have to produce them. The state associations themselves have a lot of challenges. To compete, to really have a strong academy in terms of infrastructure, becomes a big, big challenge. That is where I think academies play a major role in development because state association has limited resources and they have limited support. It is very difficult because they have to rely on the federation and the state government to fund and support them," he added.

