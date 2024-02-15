"It's very difficult to win or draw every game": FC Goa's Marquez on 1-0 loss against MBSG

Margao (Goa) [India], February 15 : After FC Goa's 1-0 defeat against Mohun Bagan Super Giant in the Indian Super League (ISL) on Wednesday, the Gaurs' head coach Manolo Marquez said that one cannot win or draw every game.

While speaking at the post-match press conference, Marquez said that in football one team has to lose and for them, it was against the Kolkata-based side.

"In football, it's very difficult to win or draw every game. One day you have to lose, which was today," Marquez said as quoted by ISL's official website.

FC Goa's head coach showered praise on the Kolkata giants and said that they have a "good" team.

"For me, they are good teams. You can see both teams after the defeats. How we will react is important. If we react as a competitive team, it means that we are a good team now; if we lose two or three consecutive games, it means that we don't deserve to be on top or second in the table," he added.

He further added that a draw could have been a better result for them instead of losing three points.

"We know that one day we will lose. My feeling is that in other games that we won, maybe we didn't deserve it. And today was even because the goal was not a chance. I think that a draw would have been a fair (result)," he added.

Dimitri Petratos helped Mohun Bagan Super Giant end the unbeaten streak of FC Goa in ISL with a 1-0 loss against the Gaurs at the Fatorda Stadium.

In the 75th minute of the match on Wednesday, Petratos's lone goal powered the Mariners to get a second consecutive victory under their belt and prevented Manolo Marquez's side from bridging the gap between them and league leaders Odisha FC.

