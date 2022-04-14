IWL 2022: SSB Women FC eyes a good start against confident Hans FC

The fifth edition of the Indian Women's League (IWL), the country's top division football league for women, is all set to start on Friday.

Kolkata side SSB Women FC will take on Hans Women FC in the inaugural match of the season 2022.

Ahead of the season opener, SSB coach Juliet Miranda is confident about a good start. "The winning combination is still with us as the team became the Calcutta Women's League champion last month," said Juliet as per an official AIFF release.

Juliet eyes for a "good start" to the league as she opines, "the first match is always crucial whoever is opponent. So, we are not taking it lightly." "We are prepared to showcase a good fight tomorrow", she added.

The recent Delhi Women's League champions Hans FC seemed quite confident ahead of their inaugural clash. The head coach Arun Mishra echoes the same as he said, "The reparations have been pretty well as we had a good 15-20-day camp in Delhi before reaching Odisha. All players are looking fit and ready to showcase their talent in IWL".

Speaking about their opponents in the first game Mishra said, "We are going to play first time against SSB, so we will be playing to our strengths. We respect our all opponents, but we are here to win matches and will try our level best to get the best outcome from our first game."

Quizzed about the expectations from the tournament the Hans FC head coach shared insights into their plans, "We know that it all depends upon the situation and the opponents we face in upcoming matches. But we will go with a positive mindset in each game and look forward to this championship."

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor