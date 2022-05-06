IWL: Indian Arrows to take on bottom-placed Hans Women

The Indian Arrows, placed fifth in the points tally, will take on the bottom-placed Hans Women in their upcoming Indian Women's League 2021-22 fixture at the 7th Battalion Ground on Friday.

The AIFF's developmental side has had a decent start to the IWL campaign and will be looking to climb the table. Head Coach Suren Chettri expressed his views ahead of the game against Hans Women. "We will try to play attacking football and expect to get the three points. We have huge respect for our next opponents."

Speaking about the season so far, Chettri mentioned, "We have played five matches and managed to get 10 points from them. Since this is a development team, we would like to develop in all areas in every match."

On the other hand, Hans Women are yet to register their first win of the season and will be looking to put their might against Indian Arrows. Assistant Coach Darshana opened up ahead of the game, saying, "Our idea is to play organised football. Earlier, the girls lacked experience and confidence, but now after five games, we are definitely looking forward to playing as a unit and getting some positive results for our side."

Speaking about the strategy Hans Women will be adopting against the young Arrows, Darshana mentioned, "We have come up with a strategy which will definitely help us hold Indian Arrows. As they have many young players who represent our country, they are definitely a strong team but nevertheless, we will give them a tough fight."

( With inputs from ANI )

