IWL: Tough test for Odisha Sports against unbeaten Sethu FC

After the convincing win against Sirvodem FC by 0-5, Sethu FC will eye to maintain their unbeaten run while facing Odisha Sports on Thursday at the Capital Ground in the Indian Women's League.

Ahead of the clash, Sethu FC Head Coach Crispin Chhetri says, "It's one of the most important matches for us in IWL"

The Tamil Nadu side is currently second in the league table behind Gokulam on goal difference. Sethu FC will surely opt to maintain their all-winning streak while facing Odisha. The gaffer echoed the same, "We will stick to how we have been playing."

Crispin believes Sethu is evolving with the course of the IWL as he said, "We are growing as a team".

Odisha Sports head coach Gitanjali seemed quite confident ahead of the match as she said, "We will keep a positive attitude and come back with 3 points."

Speaking about her game plans coach said, "We will play against Sethu FC which is a sound side and has been unbeaten till now. We need to make sure we don't repeat our silly mistakes and keep our pressure on them right from the start."

( With inputs from ANI )

