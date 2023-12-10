John McGinn's lone goal helps Villa beat Arsenal in PL matchweek

Birmingham [UK], December 10 : Aston Villa skipper John McGinn's lone goal helped his side beat Arsenal in the Premier League match week at Villa Park in Birmingham on Saturday.

In the early minutes of the game, midfielder Leon Bailey started an attacking play on the right side, and went past three Arsenal defenders to continue his run, and kept a square pass to McGinn, who placed a fiery shot on the top corner of the post and gave the home side the lead.

Even though the Birmingham-based club struggled with creating chances, however, they were successful with their defence work.

Carlos made two goal-line clearances, one on either side of halftime. Even though Saka found the back of the net but it was ruled off due to offside. In the final minutes, Havertz found his way to equalise, but the referee gave him a handball to stop the attacking play.

In the end, Villa were successful in maintaining its lead and winning the match by 1-0 in front of their home fans.

On the other hand, Bournemouth clinched a massive 3-0 victory over mighty Manchester United at the Old Trafford on Saturday.

With the win on Saturday, Bournemouth reached the milestone of winning their first game at Old Trafford. Earlier, the away side collected just four points in their previous 11 games at the 'Theatre of Dreams'.

Dominic Solanke made the first breakthrough of the game in the fifth minute. Lewis Cook intercepted Amrabat's pass and made a brilliant turn of pace to move forward where he kept a cross aiming Solanke and the English striker made no mistake to make the pass through United goalkeeper Onana.

The rest of the two goals of the game came in the second half. In the 68th minute, Marcus Tavernier sent a deep cross into the box and Phillip Billing was present over there to score the second goal of the match.

Tavernier's second assist of the match came in the 73rd minute when he kept an inswinging corner that met Marcos Senesi on the box, and the player kept a fiery header into the bottom right corner.

United displayed a poor performance in front of their home fans. On the other hand, the away side not only scored three goals but were successful in keeping a clean -sheet.

After the end of the current PL match week, Arsenal came down to second place in the standings with 36 points. While United hold sixth place with 27 points. Whereas, Bournemouth stand in the 13th place on the points table with 19 points.

