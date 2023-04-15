Julio Enciso stuns Chelsea at Stamford Bridge as Brighton registers 2-1 victory in Premier League

London [United Kingdom], April 15 : Brighton's Julio Enciso produced a stunning strike to register Seagulls first-ever league win at Chelsea on Saturday at Stamford Bridge in the Premier League.

Brighton bounced back after being denied in defeat by a series of VAR calls at Tottenham last weekend. They saw two more penalty shouts waved away in the first half on Saturday, but this time they didn't leave anything on chance as they capitalised on every opportunity to secure victories in the home as well as away fixtures against the Blues.

Chelsea's Conor Gallagher's strike ended Chelsea's goal drought which lasted for six hours and 27 minutes. But their issues all over the pitch were on display yet again.

The visitors registered 26 efforts in comparison to Chelsea's eight. Former Arsenal striker Danny Welbeck brought parity in the game moments before the first half.

Even though Brighton had more attacking intent in their play, they still struggled to take the lead. Brighton needed to produce something special and 19-year-old Enciso rose to the occasion.

He scored a goal which can create ripples in the Premier League standings in the upcoming weeks, rocketing a shot into the top corner from 30 yards, turning Chelsea's keeper into a bystander.

Chelsea lost the game by 2-1 and in the present scenario, Frank Lampard's side needs to take some major steps to initiate transformation in their performance levels if they are to overturn their 2-0 deficit against Real Madrid.

In the Premier League, the result leaves Chelsea 11th, closer to the bottom in terms of points than fourth. On the other hand, Brighton are just seven points off Man Utd, who occupy that final Champions League qualifying spot.

They will face United at Wembley next Sunday in the FA Cup semi-final and after this performance, Erik Ten Hag's United will be conscious of the competition they are bound to face.

