Kannur Warriors, Forca Kochi FC split points in Super League Kerala 2024

Kozhikode (Kerala) [India], September 14 : The Super League Kerala 2024 resumed with a high-stakes clash as Kannur Warriors FC and Forca Kochi FC played out a 1-1 draw at the iconic EMS Corporation Stadium, Calicut, on Friday. This match marked the start of the highly anticipated second round of the league.

The breakthrough came in the first half when Kannur Warriors FC took the lead through a well-placed goal by their Spanish forward, David Grande. The goal resulted from a crucial error by Forca Kochi's veteran goalkeeper, Subhasish Roy Chowdhury, who misjudged a routine ball, allowing Grande to capitalise and put Kannur ahead.

The second half began with Forca Kochi FC making a key change in goal, as manager Mario Lemos replaced Subhasish Roy Chowdhury with Hajmal. Despite the switch, Kannur Warriors FC continued their aggressive attacking strategy, determined to extend their lead.

However, Forca Kochi showed tremendous resilience and worked tirelessly to find a way back into the game. Their efforts paid off when Basanta Singh scored, capitalising on a brilliant assist from Nidhal to bring Kochi level. The equaliser shifted the momentum in Kochi's favour, and they pressed forward with renewed energy, seeking a winning goal.

Basanta Singh of Forca Kochi FC was named Player of the Match.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor