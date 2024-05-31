Kerala Blasters FC announce departure of assistant coach Frank Dauwen

Kochi (Kerala) [India], May 31 : Kerala Blasters Football Club announced the departure of assistant coach Frank Dauwen on Friday.

In a statement, Kerala Blasters thanked Dauwen's dedication and passion on and off the field. The club also wished him luck in his future endeavours.

"Frank's dedication and passion for the game have been evident on and off the field, and we extend our sincere appreciation for his tireless efforts. As Frank moves on to new opportunities, we wish him nothing but the best in his future endeavours," Kerala Blasters stated.

"Thank you, Frank, for all your contributions as part of the coaching think-tank. Wishing you all the best for your future," the Blasters wrote on X while announcing his departure.

In the Indian Super League (ISL) 2023-24, the Kerala-based franchise displayed an average performance and ended the season in fifth place in the standings with 33 points after winning 10 of 22 league matches.

Earlier in May, Kerala Blasters FC announced that it had extended the stay of the club's captain and the most capped foreign player, Adrian Luna until 2027.

This extension underscores Luna's invaluable contributions and reaffirms his integral role in the squad's future.

Since joining Kerala Blasters FC, Adrian Luna has consistently demonstrated exceptional skill, leadership, and dedication both on and off the field. His remarkable performances have not only earned him the admiration of fans but have also solidified his status as a key player in the Indian Super League.

