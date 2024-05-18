Kerala Blasters FC extends contract with Adrian Luna until 2027

Kochi (Kerala) [India], May 18 : Kerala Blasters FC on Saturday announced that it has extended the stay of the club's captain and the most capped foreign player, Adrian Luna until 2027.

This extension underscores Luna's invaluable contributions and reaffirms his integral role in the squad's future.

Since joining Kerala Blasters FC, Adrian Luna has consistently demonstrated exceptional skill, leadership, and dedication both on and off the field. His remarkable performances have not only earned him the admiration of fans but have also solidified his status as a key player in the Indian Super League.

"Under the blood moon, a legend is forged! The Luna hunt continues till 2027," Kerala Blasters FC wrote on X while announcing the extension.

The decision to extend Luna's contract reflects the club's commitment to building a strong and stable team foundation. With Luna's contract extension, the club is confident he will play a significant role in helping Kerala Blasters FC further its ambitions in the league.

Kerala Blasters FC looks forward to many more memorable moments with Adrian Luna and is confident that his presence will contribute significantly to the club's success.

In the Indian Super League (ISL) 2023-24, the Kerala-based franchise displayed an average performance and ended the season in fifth place in the standings with 33 points after winning 10 of 22 league matches.

Meanwhile, Mumbai City FC won the ISL 2023-24 title after beating Mohun Bagan SG by 3-1. The Kolkata-based scored the first goal but Mumbai City made a great comeback in the match and scored three goals in the second half.

