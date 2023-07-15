Kerala Blasters FC fans will always be in my heart, says Sahal in emotional farewell message

New Delhi [India], July 15 : Sahal Abdul Samad sent a heartfelt message to Kerala Blasters FC fans, shortly after his move to Mohun Bagan Super Giant was announced. Samad has been Kerala Blasters FC’s longest-serving player, representing the Yellow Army across six seasons with 92 appearances to his name in the Indian Super League (ISL).

Born in Al Ain, UAE, Samad was scouted by Kerala Blasters FC and signed for their reserve team. He was promoted to the senior team during the ISL 2017-18 season and the following season, the attacking midfielder enjoyed a breakthrough season, being awarded with the ISL Emerging Player of the Year award. His promising performances in the ISL saw him making his national team debut in 2019 and the midfielder has been a regular part of the national team set up since then.

"I don't know how to start, I hope everybody knows why I am doing this video. I won't be there in Blasters anymore and I am migrating to another team,” he said in a video posted on Friday on Instagram.

“Whatever it is, this is football. Where ever football leads us, we should follow that. I am now going to follow the same. It is hard leave a team where I played these many years. But this is the truth,” he further said.

Samad has been one of the key players for Kerala Blasters FC during the past two seasons as the club qualified for the ISL playoffs in two straight editions for the first time. His most productive campaign was during the ISL 2020-21 season where he scored six goals alongside supplying one assist. Last season, Samad netted three goals besides providing two assists.

The 26-year-old also expressed his gratitude for the people who worked with him at KBFC as well as Kerala Blasters FC fans and the Manjappada.

“I thank my co-players who later became my brothers and then family, staff, and fans. I should specially mention Manjappada, who were supporting me since I played in the reserve team of KBFC. I am going to miss them all. They will always remain in my heart,” he said.

“I don't know what more to say. I don't usually talk much as you all know. I felt I should do this video because else it may be difficult. That's it guys, thank you so much. I hope the support you gave me will remain the same always.”

