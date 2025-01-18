Kerala Blasters FC target third straight win, as NorthEast United FC aim to break streak of three draws

Kochi (Kerala) [India], January 18 : Kerala Blasters FC (KBFC) will play NorthEast United FC (NEUFC) in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2024-25 on Saturday, at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Kochi, at 7:30 pm IST.

Kerala Blasters FC have a chance to assert their superiority at home, since they have won their last two games in the stadium, and have a chance to make it three consecutive victories in their backyard for the first time since the 2022-23 season.

Kerala Blasters FC have won four out of their eight home games this season. A triumph will also extend their unbeaten home run against NorthEast United FC to nine encounters.

NorthEast United FC have been prolific on the road, winning their last two away matches on the bounce and have four wins in their eight away fixtures in ISL 2024-25 and have the chance to correct their disappointing run in Kochi thus far.

Kerala Blasters FC are ninth in the table with 20 points from 16 matches, courtesy of six wins and two draws. They have won thrice and lost twice in their last five games.

NorthEast United FC are fifth in the standings with 24 points from 16 matches. The Highlanders are unbeaten in their last five games but have won just twice and drawn thrice in a row.

Kerala Blasters FC have scored exactly thrice in both of their last two home matches. Another high-scoring victory will see them scale three consecutive home wins with 3+ goals for the first time in ISL history.

Kerala Blasters FC have given away 13 goals from set-pieces this season, the most in the league. With a striker like Alaaeddine Ajaraie in their ranks, the Highlanders could make Kerala Blasters FC pay for their weaknesses from set-pieces if the Kochi-based team does not improve in this aspect.

After two consecutive away wins, another win on the road will also mark NorthEast United FC's longest overall unbeaten streak since a 11-game stretch between January-March 2021. They are only three points behind the second-placed FC Goa (24) and could look to bridge that gap moving forward.

The Highlanders have scored 31 goals this season, the joint-highest tally in the league, and will look to trouble the Kerala Blasters FC defence, which has conceded 27 strikes so far. Ajaraie has led the charts with 20 goal contributions, whereas Jithin M.S. has made five assists.

In their 21 matches, Kerala Blasters FC have won eight games, while NorthEast United FC have emerged victorious five times. Eight matches have ended in draws.

Kerala Blasters FC interim head coach TG Purushothaman stressed on the importance of teamwork.

"We play for each other. We believe in teamwork. We know how to deal with different situations and we will try to keep the positive results," he said as quoted by the ISL press release.

NorthEast United FC head coach Juan Pedro Benali explained that his team will look to finish in the best possible position.

"Regardless of if we play home or away, we have to take points. Last few games, we could take only one point, but it's better than nothing. Now we have to try and win as much as possible and finish in the best spot," he said as the release added.

Kerala Blasters FC's Korou Singh has provided an assist in four of his five home games this season. Another assist will make him the first Kerala Blasters player to do so in three consecutive ISL home encounters.

Ajaraie is one goal or assists away from becoming the outright highest goal contributor in Highlanders' history, surpassing Federico Gallego.

Kerala Blasters FC's Noah Sadaoui leads the league with 33 shot-ending carries this season. Sadaoui has scored seven goals and notched five assists in ISL 2024-25.

