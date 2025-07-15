Kokrajhar welcomes glorious trophies of 134th Durand Cup with fanfare and pride

New Delhi [India], July 15 : In a stirring celebration of sport and spirit, Kokrajhar today hosted the prestigious trophy display ceremony of the 134th edition of the Durand CupAsia's oldest and most revered football tournament.

The iconic trio of trophiesthe original Durand Cup, the Shimla Trophy (a rolling trophy presented by the citizens of Shimla in 1904), and the coveted President's Cup (retained permanently by the winners)were showcased at the Bodofa Cultural Complex, Kokrajhar, amidst an atmosphere brimming with excitement and local pride.

Gracing the occasion as Chief Guest was Nandita Gorlosa, Honourable Minister for Sports & Youth Welfare, Indigenous and Tribal Faith & Culture (Archaeology), Government of Assam, whose presence highlighted the state's deep commitment to youth development and sporting excellence.

She was joined by senior military dignitaries, including Major General H.S. Bajaj, VSM, Chief of Staff, Gajraj Corps, Major General Rajesh Arun Moghe, VSM, General Officer Commanding Bengal Sub Area, and Major General Rohin Bawa, YSM, General Officer Commanding Red Horns Division, who played host to the ceremony, reaffirming the Indian Army's integral role in organising this historic tournament and furthering military-civil harmony.

As Kokrajhar enters its third consecutive year as a host city, the tournament has grown exponentially in scale and significance. This year, the SAI Stadium in Kokrajhar will stage six matchesa testament to the region's growing stature in national footballing circles.

With the participation of celebrated clubs like Bodoland FC and Punjab FC, and an exciting line-up featuring the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) Football Team and Karbi Anglong Morning Star FC, the Bodoland region is set to witness electrifying encounters that promise to unite fans in shared passion and pride.

The Durand Cup is being played this year across six venues in five statesWest Bengal, Jharkhand, Assam, Meghalaya, and Manipur, which continues to exemplify football's power to transcend boundaries and build enduring legacies. As the gleaming silverware made its ceremonial tour through Kokrajhar today, it ignited hopes, inspired dreams, and reminded all of the game's timeless ability to bring people together.

The grand Opening Ceremony of the 134th Durand Cup in Kokrajhar is scheduled to take place on July 27 at the SAI Stadium, promising a vibrant display of local culture, military precision, and football fervour.

The event will set the stage for the tournament's first clash in the citya much-anticipated showdown between the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) Football Team and Karbi Anglong Morning Star FC. This thrilling opener is expected to draw large crowds and mark the beginning.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor