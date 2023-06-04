Kylian Mbappe crowned as Ligue 1 top scorer for 2022-2023 season

Paris [France], June 4 : The French goal scoring machine Kylian Mbappe on Sunday has been officially crowned as Ligue 1's top scorer for the 2022-2023 season.

With 29 goals, the capital club's striker has been named as Ligue 1's top scorer. Mbappe received the award for his achievement after the game against Clermont Foot 63 on Matchday 38.

The French forward has registered a tally of 29 goals in 34 league games this season. Mbappe has now developed a habit of ending his season with this individual honour as this is the fifth time in a row, the Frenchman has walked away with the award.

On the final day of the Ligue 1, he surpassed Olympique Lyonnais's striker Alexandre Lacazette (27 goals) and Lille OSC's forward Jonathan David (24 goals).

The French sensation found himself on the scoresheet against Clermont as PSG ended up losing the game by a score of 2-3. PSG struck two goals inside 21 minutes to take full control of the game.

But Clermont scripted an unforeseen comeback as Johan Gastien (24), Mehdi Zeffane (45+1) and Grejohn Kyei (63) found the back of the net to end PSG's campaign with a loss on an emotional night.

The French Giants said their final goodbye to two football icons who have been making history in the French League for the past two seasons.

The Spanish defender Sergio Ramos and The Argentinian maestro Lionel Messi played their final game in the Paris colors. While Ramos was able to mark his time with PSG by scoring a goal in the final game, Messi on the other hand, failed to end his time with PSG on a memorable note.

Both these players will now embark on a new journey with a different club and in a different league as well. As of now, their next destination is still unclear but it will start to clear up with each passing week.

