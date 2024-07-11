Kylian Mbappe to be unveiled as Real Madrid's latest signing on July 16

Madrid [Spain], July 11 : France football star Kylian Mbappe will be unveiled as the newest signee of Spanish football giants Real Madrid on July 16 at the club's home arena of Santiago Bernabeu stadium.

Earlier in June, after years of speculation, Mbappe joined the Spanish club as a free agent. The 25-year-old World Cup winner with France joins a Madrid team that is already loaded with talent and still celebrating its latest European triumph, leaving the French football giants, Paris Saint-Germain (PSG).

Real Madrid issued a statement on Mbappe's unveiling, saying, "On Tuesday 16th July, at 12 pm, the presentation of our new player Kylian Mbappe will take place at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium. Real Madrid members will be able to attend the event for free, as well as Premium Madridistas and the general public, subject to ticket availability."

Mbappe will be wearing the jersey number nine with the iconic club.

"Real Madrid CF and Kylian Mbappe have reached an agreement under which he will become a Real Madrid player for the next five seasons," Real Madrid said in an official statement earlier in June.

Mbappe joined PSG from AS Monaco in 2017, following that he has played 290 matches for the Paris club and scored 243 goals. The French striker was 19 years old when he left his childhood club for PSG.

In the recently concluded season of the Ligue 1, the Frenchman appeared in 29 matches and got the back of the net 27 times. He also made 7 assists in the French league.

However, Mbappe never hid from accepting that his dream was to play for the 14-time UEFA Champions League (UCL) winner Real Madrid.

For the last several years, the Los Blancos have been trying to bring him to Madrid, but Mbappe wasn't keen on an exit before the expiration of his contract.

In 2021, Real Madrid went all out to sign Mbappe, offering 220 million Euros. However, PSG turned it down.

In the ongoing UEFA Euro competition, Mbappe led France to the semifinals of the competition, where they lost 1-2 to Spain. In the tournament, Mbappe scored a goal and delivered two assists.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor