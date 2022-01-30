La Liga: Barcelona sign Adama Traore on loan

FC Barcelona and Wolverhampton Wanderers have reached an agreement for the loan of the player Adama Traore until June 30, 2022.

"The blaugranes will pay the player's wages and there is an option to make the deal permanent," Barcelona said in an official statement.

The presentation of Adama Traore as a new FC Barcelona player will be on Wednesday behind closed doors. The club will announce further details shortly.

Born in Hospitalet de Llobregat near Barcelona on January 25, 1996, Adama Traore joined FC Barcelona at the age of eight. The talented winger progressed quickly, often playing in teams above his age group.

A strong, pacey player, Adama made his debut in the Second Division with Barca B at the age of 17. In the 2013/14 season he played 26 times for Eusebio's team, scoring five goals. He also helped the U19 side claim the UEFA Youth League title for the very first time in 2014.

Adama's debut for the first team came in November 2013 with Gerardo 'Tata' Martino in charge of the team. He came on as a substitute in the final minutes of a 4-0 win at home Granada, replacing Neymar.

Three days later he made his debut in the Champions League in a game against Ajax in Amsterdam. His only goal for the first team came in a Copa del Rey game against Huesca in an 8-1 Barca victory.

After making four appearances for the first team, Adama left Barca in the summer of 2015 to sign for Aston Villa. After a season in the midlands, he left for Middlesbrough and then in the summer of 2018 he joined Wolverhampton Wanderers.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor