La Liga: Xavi explains arrivals, departures after transfer window closure

Madrid (Spain), Sep 2 FC Barcelona coach Xavi Hernandez on Saturday explained a busy last day in the transfer window for his club, which saw two arrivals and three departures.

Joao Felix and Joao Cancelo arrived on loan from Atletico Madrid and Manchester City, while winger Eze Abde joined Real Betis in a permanent move and Ansu Fati and Eric Garcia went on loan to Brighton and Girona respectively.

Garcia was perhaps the most surprising departure, but in his press conference ahead of Sunday's game against Osasuna, Xavi explained that the central defender "came and told me that he wanted a change of scenery, that he needed it", reports Xinhua.

"Ansu, Abde and Eric asked to leave. Ansu has the feeling that he needs to play. The objective is for him to succeed again at Barca," said the coach, who commented that Barca "have a buyback option" for Abde, who was "very insistent that he wanted to leave."

"When you listen to them you understand they need to play more minutes," said the coach, who insisted the trio "could return for next season."

Xavi also discussed the two arrivals, saying Felix, who struggled to adapt at Chelsea in the second half of last season, was "a player who suits us one hundred percent. We have always liked him. He has natural talent, he can play as a '9' and on the left, he can also adapt to the right. He loses very few balls. He gets involved and has everything he needs to succeed at Barca."

The coach commented that Cancelo would give options in defense. "His natural position is right back, but he can also play on the left and inside, as a second midfielder and as a winger. He can help us a lot on both wings and he is a very versatile footballer," considered Xavi.

--IANS

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor