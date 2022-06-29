Ligue 1: Champions Paris Saint-Germain unveil 2022-23 home jersey

Ligue 1 champions Paris Saint-Germain have unveiled their new 2022-23 home jersey, designed by Nike.

As in previous seasons, the jersey will be worn at home matches by all of the club's teams: men's and women's football, youth and handball teams.

Not for the first time, the new jersey fuses tradition and modernity, reworking a design that is well known at the Parc des Princes, with a large central stripe flanked by two thin stripes in the club's three historic colours: blue, red and white.

Making their first appearance on the club's football jersey are partner Qatar Airways and GOAT. Qatar Airways has proudly embarked on a new partnership era by occupying the centre of one of the biggest selling jerseys in the world in recent years. Meanwhile, new-generation lifestyle retail platform GOAT, the latest addition to the club's family of partners, has its logo positioned on the jersey's left sleeve.

The new kit worn by the players on the pitch and the replica jerseys worn by supporters are made from 100 percent recycled polyester manufactured from used plastic bottles.

Paris Saint-Germain won a record-equaling 10th Ligue 1 title last season. PSG sealed the Ligue 1 2021-22 title with four games to spare. With that honour, they went level with St-Etienne for most wins in the professional era.

PSG have won Ligue 1 titles in 1985-86, 1993-94, 2012-13, 2013-14, 2014-15, 2015-16, 2017-18, 2018-19, 2019-20, and 2021-22. They have finished second in the league on nine occasions. This is now PSG's eighth league title in the last decade.

Earlier this month, the LFP (Ligue de Football Professionnel) released the complete schedule of all 38 rounds of Ligue 1 and Ligue 2 for the 2022-23 season.

Ligue 1 2022-23 campaign will start on the weekend of 5, 6 and 7 August 2022 and will end on June 3, 2023, with the Round 38 final-day multiplex.

PSG chasing their 11th French league title will begin their quest for another championship away from home, with a trip to Clermont on the opening day of the season. In their first outing at the Parc des Princes on Matchday 2, the capital club will host Montpellier, whilst the first big home game will be played on Matchday 4, when we entertain Monaco.

( With inputs from ANI )

