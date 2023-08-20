Lionel Messi continues golden streak, guides Inter Miami to Leagues Cup title

Tennesse [US], August 20 : After leading his country to its third FIFA World Cup title last year, Lionel Messi shone again for Inter Miami, finding the net in a tense penalty shootout against Nashville SC and helping his team clinch their maiden Leagues Cup title.

With this, Messi continued his golden run in United States football. Not only has he scored his 10th goal for the US club in seven matches but also hasn't lost a single match that he has featured in for his new club.

The goal that helped his club clinch its maiden Leagues Cup title was Messi's 37th goal in a Cup final in his career.

In the 23rd minute, Messi put his side in an advantage, dribbling by two defenders and launching the ball from the edge of the box into the top-left corner of the goal to the delight of his fans.

Out of this WORLD. 💫 Take a bow, Leo Messi. pic.twitter.com/qm90VJtVbc — Major League Soccer (@MLS) August 20, 2023

The first half ended with 1-0 scoreline in favour of Inter Miami.

In the 57th minute, Fafa Picault scored a fantastic equaliser for Nashville, a scoreline that they would maintain till the game was headed to penalties.

During the penalty shootout, Messi was also the first penalty taker. His team won the shootout by 10-9.

Now after this win, Messi will turn his attention to FC Cincinnati, who Inter Miami CF will play on Wednesday, August 23 in the semifinal of the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup.

With this win, Messi has officially arrived in American football, with the Argentine superstar making his presence known since his headline-making move from Paris Saint-Germain to Inter Miami was completed in July.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor