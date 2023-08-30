Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk charged with improper conduct

London [UK], August 30 : Liverpool captain and centre-back Virgil van Dijk has been charged with improper conduct and the Dutch defender is on the verge of missing out on the next game for the Reds against Aston Villa this Sunday.

In Liverpool's dramatic 2-1 victory over Newcastle United last weekend, Van Dijk was sent off after making a challenge on forward Alexander Isak last Sunday.

The 32-year-old defender wasn't visibly pleased with the decision of the referee and the game was delayed for a bit, with the Dutch defender slowly making his way off the field.

A visibly animated Van Dijk also confronted the fourth official Craig Pawson before departing from the field. Following his actions Sky Sports revealed that, Van Dijk has been charged with a breach of FA Rule E3.1 following Liverpool's Premier League game against Newcastle United.

It's alleged that the defender acted in an improper manner and also used "insulting" words towards a match official after being sent off in the 29th minute of the game.

The Liverpool captain has until Friday to provide a response to this charge.

The FA Spoksperson's official account posted a tweet regarding this matter on X, formerly known as Twitter.

The experienced defender was named as the club captain earlier this month and under his new leadership, Liverpool are yet to lose a Premier League game this season.

But his absence could prove to be a major challenge for their manager Jurgen Klopp as first-choice center-back Ibhrahima Konate is still sidelined due to injury. Joe Gomez and Joel Matip will be the two most likely names to pop up in the starting XI even though they have hardly shared the field together for some time.

Liverpool's opponent Aston Villa will pose a much more difficult challenge, after conceding a 5-1 defeat to Newcastle United on the opening day of the PL, Villa have completely transformed themselves.

They have struck seven goals in their last two PL games and would be looking to continue their hot goal-scoring form against a fragile Liverpool defence.

