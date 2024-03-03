Liverpool's Jurgen Klopp calls Nunez's late stunner against Nottingham an "important" goal

New Delhi [India], March 3 : Following Liverpool's 1-0 win over Nottingham Forest in the Premier League (PL) on Saturday, head coach Jurgen Klopp called Darwin Nunez's late stunner an "important" goal.

While speaking at the post-match press conference, Klopp said that Nunez's late-minute goal was "super-decisive".

"It was, it is so important the goal which gives you three points. It's always super-decisive and, especially for him, super-deserved. People singing that song more often, are the best way to calm it immediately down, but they can sing it if Darwin responds like he did today. Before that, he had really good moments. I think it was him after a set-piece if I'm right, [where it was a] sensational save of the goalie. It was his chance as well. He was really immediately in the game, in a difficult game for us obviously," Klopp was quoted by Liverpool's official website as saying.

The head coach accepted that it was "difficult" for them since it was Liverpool's fourth match within 11 days. He added that they did not start "well" and had no "real rhythm" against Nottingham.

"Game No.4 in 11 days is always difficult. With our squad situation, it's super-difficult. We didn't start particularly well, it was obvious, but we had no real rhythm - that was the problem a little bit. Not really fluent, these kind of things, you have to play quick against a defensive block, you have to play in the right spaces, we had too many players behind the ball - normal football things - and created anyway then a few chances, not the biggest ones. But we had a few chances which showed us how we can do it," he added.

Recapping the match, Liverpool secured a 1-0 win against Nottingham Forest at the City Ground. Forest displayed some fighting, and gutsy gameplay throughout the match and both sides failed to score. Forest failed to clear one final corner and Nunez, who had come into the game as a substitute, headed a deep cross by Alexis Mac Allister into the nets, sparking wild and chaotic celebrations in the stadium.

Liverpool maintains its top spot in the Premier League with 63 points, which have come after 19 wins, six draws and two losses. Forest on the other hand is in the 17th spot with six wins, six draws and 15 losses in 27 games, which have given them 24 points.

