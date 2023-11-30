Lopez nets brace as Palmeiras eye Brazilian top flight title
By IANS | Published: November 30, 2023 11:51 AM 2023-11-30T11:51:36+5:30 2023-11-30T11:55:14+5:30
Rio de Janeiro, Nov 30 Argentine striker Jose Lopez scored two late goals as Palmeiras edged closer to their second consecutive Brazilian Serie A title with a 4-0 home win over America Mineiro on Wednesday.
Teenager Endrick opened the scoring in the second minute before Eder Graminho gifted the hosts a second goal by inadvertently turning the ball into his own net, reports Xinhua.
Lopez, an 81st-minute substitute for Endrick, made it 3-0 as he tapped home from close range following a Joaquin Piquerez cross.
The 22-year-old Lopez added another goal in stoppage time when he nodded in after Jailson Siqueira's headed pass.
The result leaves Palmeiras with 66 points, three points ahead of second-placed Botafogo with two matchdays remaining. America Mineiro are last in the 20-team standings with 21 points.
