"Mahesh's cross was turning point of match against Nepal": Indian men's football team assistant coach

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], June 25 : Indian senior men's football team assistant coach Mahesh Gawli said the cross by Naorem Mahesh Singh that allowed skipper Sunil Chhetri to score was the turning point of India's SAFF Championship match against Nepal on Saturday.

Saturday night was the night of firsts for both 'Mahesh's in the Indian team. Naorem Mahesh Singh capped off a brilliant performance with his first goal for the Blue Tigers, while assistant coach Mahesh Gawli, stepping in place of Igor Stimac, serving a one-match suspension, led the team to victory on his first day on the touchline, as per a press release from All India Football Federation (AIFF).

After a hard-fought but eventually routine 2-0 win over Nepal, India sealed their spot in the SAFF Championship 2023 semi-final with a game to spare. Gawli described it as a game of two halves, and rightfully so, as what was a blunt Indian attack in the first 45 minutes, transformed into a well-oiled offence after the break.

"I think in the first half, Nepal did not give us the chance to play. They were tough and strong in defence. In the second half, we were cooler and calmer with the ball," said Gawli.

"The situation in the dressing room was calm. We told the players to minimise errors. No special instructions," he shared. "And we saw the change in the second half. They followed the instructions clearly, did not give the ball away and maintained possession."

It was a much sharper India side which appeared out of the tunnel after the break, similar to what happened in the Intercontinental Cup Final against Lebanon last week when the hosts broke the deadlock inside the first minute of the restart. Here in Bengaluru, the tempo of the game went up a few gears, Nepal were forced to put all their men behind the ball, and India increasingly started maintaining possession deeper and deeper in the opposition half.

India managed to unlock the Nepal defence in textbook style. Naorem Mahesh Singh played a terrific give-and-go with Sahal Abdul Samad to leave the defenders biting the dust and get a clear view of the six-yard box from the left wing. The return from Sahal was perfectly weighted, allowing Naorem to drill it in the first time for the captain fantastic Sunil Chhetri, who guided it home.

"Naorem's cross was the turning point of the game," said Gawli. "Because after Chhetri's finish, we dominated until the end. That goal brought back our confidence."

While Naorem's first assist was a classic and a well-worked one, that was not exactly the case with his first goal for the Blue Tigers. Not that it matters anyway, because the goal and the win for India are all he cares about. Rather bizarrely, Chhetri's effort was saved by goalkeeper Limbu before the ball bounced twice on top of the crossbar and, fortunately, fell back in play, where Naorem was the quickest to react and hustled it in with a combination of his head and shoulder.

This year has been an absolute dream for Naorem. While donning the national team colours is a massive privilege for anybody, doing so in your hometown is even more special. So, when the 24-year-old stepped onto the Khuman Lampak pitch in Imphal in the Tri-Nation match against Imphal, it was already the biggest moment of his career. On Saturday, he topped it with his first goal contribution for India in Bengaluru.

"An excellent player. We are seeing a future star of Indian football," was the best Gawli could describe him.

The former India international centre-back also shared his thoughts on the more proactive attacking football India have been playing recently, and also managing to rack up eight clean sheets in a row.

"We are very happy with our defence and want to keep that run going. We have got a talented bunch of players in every position. You can see that with the football that they are playing and the kind of confidence they have. We always want to keep attacking and not fall back. Whether we are leading or not, we want them to be on their toes all the time and keep the intensity high," said Gawli.

