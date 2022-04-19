Man United coach Ralf Rangnick expects a number of signings ahead of new season

London, April 19 Manchester United coach Ralf Rangnick believes there will be a major squad overhaul after the end of the season.

The summer is set to be a busy one with some players out of contract and the interim manager predicting that this will lead to more than "three or four" additions to the senior playing staff at Old Trafford.

The German feels the timing of any announcement of a new manager should not affect the performances during the run-in but it would have an impact on recruitment, as United prepare to enter the transfer market once the window opens in the summer.

A couple of potential targets have already been recommended by coach Rangnick to the board and, on the outgoing front, Nemanja Matic has already confirmed he will be leaving the club.

"I think, apart from the goalkeeper, we need to make sure that we improve the squad in all areas," Rangnick was quoted as saying by Sky Sports ahead of Tuesday night's game at Liverpool.

"To bring in players who really help the team to get better. Again, it's about the profile. What kind of players do we need in order to play whichever kind of football we want to play.

"The players have to give their very best, no matter who the next manager will be, and if he's announced in one or two or three weeks, I don't think that this affects the current situation we're in. But yes, of course, it's important to know who will be the new manager because, to start the recruitment process, to find the best possible players only makes sense if you know who will be the manager and how he wants to play," he added.

"There might be a couple of players - and I have already named those players to the board - that, independent from formation, from style of football, and independent from a new manager, that could be of interest for a club like United," he added. "But, in general, if you look at the size of the way the team needs to be rebuilt, I mean, it's not enough to bring in three or four new players. It will be more, bearing in mind how many players will no longer be here with the contracts running out," coach said.

United face Liverpool at Anfield this evening (Tuesday) and the Reds are without several regulars for the match. Nonetheless, Rangnick is convinced he will see an improved performance on the one that saw off Norwich City 3-2 at the weekend.

"Now we have to play with the players that we have available and get the best out of them," he said. "It will be difficult for us at Anfield. We know that we have to raise our level to the highest possible that we can. Our ambition is to win that game, and this is how we are going into it," he said.

