Manchester United manager provides injury update on Raphael Varane

Manchester [UK], August 27 : After eking out a narrow 3-2 victory against Nottingham Forest at Old Trafford, Manchester United have been dealt with a possible injury blow ahead of their much-awaited clash against Arsenal.

Raphael Varane, who has played a major role in transforming and revolutionising United's defence was taken off at half-time with Victor Lindelof.

During the post-match conference, Manchester United Manager Ten Hag went on to provide a fitness update on the 30-year-old defender and said as quoted from the club's official website, "He had complaints. So we didn't want to risk him. We know we have Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof, good replacements. So we don't take the risk, but what the complaint is and if it is really bad, we don't know. We have to wait."

Varane is not the latest injury setback that United have faced this season, prior to the clash United's latest recruit Mason Mount as well as their first-choice left-back Luke Shaw were ruled out due to injuries.

Shaw established himself as a key player in head coach Erik Ten Hag's debut season. He made 27 appearances last season, impressing on the defensive as well as on the offensive front.

His backup option Tyrell Malacia is also out of the action due to an injury. Under such circumstances, the club could look to sign another backup option.

On the other hand, Mount who had an underwhelming start to the season is likely to return a bit sooner than his national teammate.

Coming to the match, Christian Eriksen stepped up to take his place in the starting XI, while Diogo Dalot made a switch from his usual position to cover the defensive left side.

While Eriksen thrived in Mount's role and even registered his name on the scoresheet, Dalot spent the majority of the time struggling and adjusting to the requirements that his new position demanded.

The Old Trafford which is referred as 'Theatre of Dreams', turned into a nightmare as the Red Devils found themselves 2-0 down within the first four minutes. Goals from Taiwo Awoniyi and Wily Boly once again provided the hosts with a reality check of their lackluster tactics and on-field decision-making.

But famous for making remarkable comebacks, United showcased their strength and determination to make a comeback in the game and secure 3 points.

Manchester United will face Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium in London next Sunday.

