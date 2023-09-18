Manchester United right-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka to remain sidelined for "several weeks"

Manchester [UK], September 18 : Manchester United right-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka will remain sidelined for an undefined period of time after picking up an injury in United's 3-1 loss against Brighton & Hove Albion.

The club released a statement on Monday to confirm the absence of the right-back from their upcoming games which read, "Aaron Wan-Bissaka is set for a period on the sidelines after sustaining an injury during the closing stages of Saturday’s game against Brighton & Hove Albion."

The English full-back came on as an 85th-minute substitute, after starting the game on the bench after battling illness during the week.

Bissaka will go for further assessments to determine how long Wan-Bissaka will be out for. But initial indications suggest it will be several weeks.

Manchester United have had a dismal start to the Premier League season and it extended as they registered a 3-1 loss to Brighton on Saturday, losing three of their first five PL games of the season for the first time in 34 years.

This defeat at Old Trafford has also ended their 20-game unbeaten run at home in the Premier League.

First-time starters Rasmus Hojlund and Sergio Reguilon impressed and Marcus Rashford looked lively on left-wing. But some terrible defending wasted the efforts of these three players. Visitors did not let any chance or mistake go unpunished.

In the PL table, United is in the 13th spot, winning two, losing three and having six points. Brighton is in the fourth spot, winning four of five matches, and having 12 points.

Manchester United's next match will be against Bayern Munich on Wednesday as they start their UEFA Champions League campaign while they will later take on Burnley on Saturday in PL.

Brighton will start their UEFA Europa League campaign against AEK Athens on Thursday and will return to PL at home against Bournemouth on September 24.

