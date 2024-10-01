Manolo Marquez names 26 probables for Vietnam Tri-Nation friendly tournament

New Dellhi [India], October 1 : The Indian senior men's team head coach Manolo Marquez has announced a 26-member probables list for the Tri-Nation friendly tournament to be held in Vietnam in the October FIFA International Match Window.

The announcement was made on Monday.

The Blue Tigers will face hosts Vietnam (October 9) and Lebanon (October 12) at the Thien Truong Stadium in Nam Dinh. The final list of 23 players will be released before the team travels to Vietnam.

After this, the team will play a friendly match against Malaysia during the FIFA Window on November 19.

Malaysia are currently ranked 132rd in the FIFA ranking, while India are ranked 126th.

The last time the two teams met was in October 2023 in the Merdeka Cup semi-final. The Blue Tigers lost 2-4.

Goalkeepers: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Amrinder Singh, Vishal Kaith.

Defenders: Nikhil Poojary, Rahul Bheke, Chinglensana Singh Konsham, Anwar Ali, Aakash Sangwan, Subhasish Bose, Asish Rai, Mehtab Singh, Roshan Singh Naorem.

Midfielders: Suresh Singh Wangjam, Lalrinliana Hnamte, Jeakson Singh Thounaojam, Nandhakumar Sekar,

Goalkeepers: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Amrinder Singh, Vishal Kaith.

Defenders: Nikhil Poojary, Rahul Bheke, Chinglensana Singh Konsham, Anwar Ali, Aakash Sangwan, Subhasish Bose, Asish Rai, Mehtab Singh, Roshan Singh Naorem.

Midfielders: Suresh Singh Wangjam, Lalrinliana Hnamte, Jeakson Singh Thounaojam, Nandhakumar Sekar, Brandon Fernandes, Anirudh Thapa, Liston Colaco, Lalengmawia, Lallianzuala Chhangte.

Forwards: Edmund Lalrindika, Farukh Chaudhary, Manvir Singh, Vikram Partap Singh, Rahim Ali.

