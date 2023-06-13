Marc-Andre ter Stegen wins La Liga MVP award for 2022/23 season

Barcelona [Spain], June 13 : Football club Barcelona's goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen has won the La Liga MVP award for the 2022/23 season.

The 31-year-old was judged the best player of the La Liga 2022/23 campaign after he kept 26 clean sheets in 38 games. He only conceded 18 goals this season.

The German national got the better of Robert Lewandowski and Antoine Griezmann to win the La Liga MVP award.

Marc Andre ter Stegen is the second goalkeeper to win this award after Jan Oblak won it in the 2020/21 season.

The right-footed goalkeeper has been exceptional throughout the season. He made incredible saves and helped his team clinch the La Liga league title.

Barcelona's defence has been solid. They conceded the least amount of goals in La Liga 2022/23 season.

According to the official website of Barcelona, "Marc is non-negotiable." Xavi Hernandez has made this clear time and again in his press conferences. The Barca style of play has always been based on a goalkeeper who can get the ball into play with his feet, and there are few, if any, people who can do that quite as well as Marc-Andre ter Stegen. He made a staggering 1,225 passes in La Liga 2022/23."

As per the official website of Barcelona, "Ter Stegen has a natural talent for reading the game. He can consistently be seen with the ball at his feet and weighing up the situation, looking around him and often far up the pitch. It's a question of spotting where his team-mates are situated, normally in a classic 4-3-3, and sizing that up against where each opposing player is standing. He needs to find a free man, and one who will be able to go on and construct a play from there."

