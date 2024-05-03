Marco Reus ends his 12-year stay with Borussia Dortmund, set to leave at end of current season

Dortmund [Germany], May 3 : Borussia Dortmund legend Marco Reus on Friday announced that he will part ways with the German Giants at the end of the ongoing season after 12 years.

The Bundesliga outfit took to X and posted a video of Reus to announce that the 34-year-old attacking midfielder won't extend his contract and will leave the Signal Iduna Park that has served as his home for 12 years.

Eine Botschaft von Marco Reus. pic.twitter.com/9RAdvocK0q— Borussia Dortmund (@BVB) May 3, 2024

Reus was born in Dortmund and was a part of the club's youth setup. He made his return to his boyhood club from Borussia Monchengladbach in 2012. The German magician has weaved his magic in the shades of yellow and black in 424 matches in the Bundesliga.

With a total of 388 matches played throughout his 12-year career in the Bundesliga, Reus currently has played the fifth-most career matches in the history of the league.

In his illustrious career, he has found the back of the net 168 times and registered 128 assists in the German League.

"I'm incredibly grateful for and proud of this special time at my club Borussia Dortmund. I have spent more than half of my life at this club and enjoyed every day, even though there have of course been difficult moments too. I already know now that I will find it difficult to say goodbye at the end of the season," Reus said while announcing his departure, according to club website.

"And yet I'm happy that there is now clarity and that we can focus fully on the very important final games that we still have to play. We have a big objective in our sights that we all want to achieve together. To do so, we will need every single one of our unbelievable fans, to whom I would like to express my sincere thanks for their unbelievable support over the years," Reus concluded.

BVB boss Hans-Joachim Watzke said Marco Reus is one of the club's greatest players. "He was born in Dortmund, played for almost 10 years in our youth setup and for 12 years with the first team, and was our club captain for a long time. His connection to Borussia Dortmund is extraordinary. We wish Marco all the best for his future. We very much hope that he will return to BVB after his playing career because there are enough exciting challenges awaiting him here in Dortmund."

With Dortmund, he won the DFB-Pokal in 2016/17 and 2020/21, and the Supercup in 2013. In the international circuit, Reus has earned 48 caps for Germany. He scored a total of 15 goals in these games for the Die Mannschaft.

He has an opportunity to add one more accolade to his trophy cabinet after Dortmund clinched a 1-0 victory in the first leg of the UEFA Champions League semi-final against Paris Saint Germain.

Dortmund will travel to Paris for the second leg to face PSG on Tuesday.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor