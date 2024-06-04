Mauricio Pochettino pens emotional note to Chelsea fans after being replaced by Enzo Maresca

New Delhi [India], June 4 : Former Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino shared an emotional message for his previous club after he was replaced by Enzo Maresca in the London-based Premier League (PL) club.

Maresca took charge as the new manager of Chelsea on a five-year contract with the option of an extra year.

Pochettino took to his official Instagram account and thanked all the club officials, players and fans for supporting him throughout his tenure.

"To the owners, the sporting directors we appreciate the opportunity to return to the Premier League at this great club @Chelsea and for the support you gave us, as well as from all the players, staff and fans - thank you. We understand how important this football club is to you all and that is why we work so hard to give you a Chelsea you can be proud of. I am so pleased with the level the team reached and the way the players and staff have all worked so hard to increase their standards, they deserve great credit and I hope you felt that too in how they performed on the pitch," Pochettino wrote on Instagram.

https://www.instagram.com/p/C7yd1RSIzA_/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

The former Chelsea manager also accepted that there had been ups and downs during his time with the Blues. Before ending his emotional note, Pochettino hoped that the Blues will have a 'great' upcoming season.

"We know there have been ups and downs but we always believed in this team and that we would arrive at a consistent level. I believe the experiences of this season and big improvement we saw, I hope will only make the players stronger for the future. It has been a pleasure to work with them all and we appreciate the strong bonds we created in this last year together.

"I want to wish all of you the best for next season and beyond. It is great that we have the chance to return to Stamford Bridge so soon with @socceraid this weekend and I hope that we get to see some of you there too. I hope you all get to have a great summer. Big hug from us,"

In Pochettino's sole season, Chelsea managed to finish in the sixth position in the PL points table. The Blues could bag a total of 63 points with 18 wins, nine draws, and 11 defeats.

