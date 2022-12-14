Morocco coach Walid Regragui confident his team will cause "upset" against France

Morocco's ground-breaking run to the FIFA World Cup semi-finals has unleashed a torrent of emotions, Walid Regragui, the man who has guided the north Africans to Wednesday's showdown with France said that his team is looking forward to causing another 'upset' as they take on defending champions.

Morocco are planning and plotting 'upset' against reigning champions France on Wednesday, after stunning Belgium, Spain, and Portugal on their path to the FIFA World Cup 2022 semi-finals.

"It's a great challenge for us. We came up against the last runner-up [Croatia] and third team [Belgium], so practically all the best teams in the world. Now this may be the toughest challenge. We respect them, and we'll give our best, as we've been doing it since the start of the competition, to create an upset because obviously, if we achieve this feat, it will be upset," Walid Regragui quoted as saying by FIFA.com.

Morocco have already made history by being the first African team to reach the World Cup quarterfinals, and their ambitious aim of reaching the World Cup final will be put to the test against Didier Deschamps' defending world champions.

"It's outstanding because when you're playing football as a kid and you love this sport - and we're all ambitious somehow - you have the desire to go down in history and write a chapter of your country's football history. Admittedly, having taken part in [Morocco's] last AFCON final as a player - it was almost 20 years ago - and leading my country to the World Cup semi-finals, experiencing these emotions with this person and these fans, it is indescribable," he further added.

( With inputs from ANI )

