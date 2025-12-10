"Mostly focused on the football clinic...": Parvathi Reddy on Messi's 'Goat India Tour 2025' in Hyderabad

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], December 10 : Parvathi Reddy, Chief Patron and advisor of The Goat Tour Hyderabad, said that the Hyderabad leg of Lionel Messi's 'Goat India Tour 2025' will primarily revolve around a special football clinic planned for young players.

Speaking about the initiative, she said, "it is mostly focused on the football clinic that Messi is going to have."

She further stated that his Inter Miami CF teammates Rodrigo De Paul and Luis Suarez will join Messi during the programme.

"Rodrigo (De Paul) and Luis Suarez, they will also be part of the football clinic along with the Chief Minister of Telangana, they will be training children, they will be inspiring children, they will be giving tips on football," she added.

The clinic aims to provide young Indian footballers an opportunity to learn directly from some of the biggest names in world football.

Messi will travel to four major Indian cities, Kolkata, Mumbai, Delhi and Hyderabad, making the tour even more special for fans across the country.

The football legend is set to grace the city on the evening of December 13, much to the delight of his fans in South India. After the grand celebration in Kolkata on December 13, Messi will travel to Hyderabad for the next leg of the event on the same day.

The GOAT India Tour achieves a true pan-India presence, spanning the East (Kolkata) and South (Hyderabad) on December 13, the West (Mumbai) on December 14 and in the end, the North (Delhi) on December 15.

