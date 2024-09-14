Mumbai City FC head coach praises team's resilience in thrilling 2-2 draw against Mohun Bagan Super Giant

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], September 14 : Mumbai City FC (MCFC) head coach Petr Kratky lauded his team's resilience after the Islanders (MCFC) fought back to secure a 2-2 draw against Mohun Bagan Super Giant (MBSG) at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata on Friday.

Despite starting the match with vigour, the visitors found themselves trailing early.

An own goal from Tiri gave Mohun Bagan the lead, and Alberto Rodriguez doubled their advantage before the half-hour mark.

However, Mumbai City FC responded determinedly in the second half.

Tiri made amends by reducing the deficit, and substitute Thaer Krouma delivered a clinical finish in the 90th minute to level the score.

Kratky commended his players for their remarkable character, securing a point after being two goals down, especially considering it was the season's first match.

"Character is one of the important things we want in the changing room because there will be hard times during the season. But we have to keep working hard, and our quality will show in the end because I believe we have some quality in the team, which we showed it again," Kratky said in the post-match press conference, as quoted by ISL.

"I'm very proud of the boys again, especially in the first game of the season when you don't know what to expect in terms of new players, characters, and Mohun Bagan SG (the opponent)," he said.

"Considering at all these factors, I'm very proud of the group. We just need to keep working on the small things," Kratky added further.

Spanish attacking midfielder Jon Toral was handed his debut but was substituted early in the first half, with Jeremy Manzorro coming on as his replacement.

Manzorro was later substituted in the second half for Brandon Fernandes during the final stages of the match.

Kratky provided insight into his decision to substitute both foreign midfielders.

"Jon (Toral) flagged some tightness in his leg, so it was precautionary to take him out. Players are humans, and we need to protect them. We are very proud of our communication with them, and their honesty helps us move forward. Toral didn't feel 100%, so we substituted him with Jeremy Manzorro," he explained.

"However, Jeremy (Manzorro) also missed a lot of pre-season. He is a very good player, but he is also coming back (after a while). That's why there was another substitution for him as well," Kratky added.

The visitors dominated possession and registered more shots on goal than Mohun Bagan SG.

Kratky highlighted the team's control of the game and emphasized the need to convert their chances into goals.

"I don't think we deserved to lose today; we played some good football. But there are areas where we need to improve. We can't afford to concede two goals. Mohun Bagan SG are a strong team, so I think it's a fair outcome for both sides for Matchweek 1," Kratky stated, as quoted by ISL.

Noufal PN made his ISL debut for Mumbai City FC and had a significant impact as a substitute, playing a crucial role in both goals and delivering the assist for the equalizer.

"He is another exciting talent. His pace is amazing, he is a good footballer, and his attitude is great. We will give him an opportunity," Kratky commented.

"He had a very good pre-season, which is why we brought him to Mumbai City FC. I think he will be a good addition to the ISL, and Mumbai City FC will benefit from him this season," he added.

