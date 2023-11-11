Namdhari edge Real Kashmir, bag first I-League win

Sri Bhaini Sahib (Punjab)[India], November 11 : Namdhari FC clinched a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Real Kashmir in the 2023-24 I-League at the Namdhari Stadium in Sri Bhaini Sahib on Saturday, November 11, 2023.

Winger Harmanpreet Singh opened the scoring for Namdhari in the 36th minute to give Francesc Bonet's side the lead. Real Kashmir displayed effort in their quest for an equaliser before the conclusion of the first half, yet despite their determined attempts, they were unable to break the Namdhari defence.

It was a similar situation to Namdhari's last match against Inter Kashi where Harmanpreet's goal had put them in the lead at half-time before they let in four goals in the second half to come out empty-handed. However, the story would not repeat on Saturday afternoon as the hosts, rallied by a decent home support, held on to their narrow lead to win their first-ever I-League match.

Following this result, Namdhari ascended to the eighth position with four points from three matches. On the other hand, Real Kashmir, succumbing to their second successive loss, dropped to fourth place with six points in four games.

Namdhari will be on the road for the first time to face NEROCA FC on November 18, while Real Kashmir's next match will also be against the Orange Brigade on November 23.

