No regret about the loss: Kerala Blasters FC head coach Ivan Vukomanovic

Kerala Blasters FC head coach Ivan Vukomanovic is not scrutinising the situation, but is focused on the road ahead after their narrow 0-1 loss to Bengaluru FC in their Indian Super League (ISL) 2021-22 season at the Tilak Maidan Stadium, Vasco.

Naorem Roshan Singh's 76th minute strike was enough to register full points from the fixture and revive their campaign, thus ending Kerala Blasters FC's 10-match unbeaten record.

"I have to say that I'm really proud. I'm really proud today of seeing those boys coming out, with so much passion, so much commitment, wanting to compete, wanting to play after everything that has happened. We are so proud and I think that's the right way you know and even if you lose this kind of game, you have to stay positive," said Vukomanovic in a post-match press conference.

"You know, since we started, we will never talk about the top four and the circumstances and the situation that we are now, we have the chance to be in. We must never forget that. In the last year we were the team second from bottom, and now we are coming from far away. We have so many players going through the great development phases, speaking about domestic players and the foreigner squad, bringing something extra," he added.

The head coach further said that his players' energy and commitment to win every game, are some positives that he will be taking from this loss.

"Mentality, commitment, passion. Let's say the friendship and the great energy that these boys have among them in the dressing room and on the pitch, seeing them so happy with a smile, playing with a passion with that energy wanting to win every game," said the head coach.

"It makes me happy. Again, comparing with the previous periods and previous year, we are doing a good job. They know that they're working so hard and we have to continue doing so. So it makes me happy when they see all these things. We have great energy. We have a great atmosphere," he added.

While the Blues climbed to the fourth spot on the league table with 20 points from 14 matches, the Blasters are still at the third place with identical points, having played two matches less.

( With inputs from ANI )

