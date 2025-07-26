Oriental Cup 2025: DPS RK Puram cruise to final; Mother's International impress across categories on Day 5

New Delhi [India], July 26 : Delhi Public School, RK Puram, became the first boys' team to secure a place in the finals of the Oriental Cup 2025 with two clinical wins on Friday, here at Dr Ambedkar Stadium.

The Mother's International School also made a strong statement, notching up victories in both the boys' and girls' categories to remain firmly in the race to the finals. With one round of league fixtures remaining, the tournament is set for a dramatic finish across both categories, according to a press release from Oriental Cup.

The fifth day of the Oriental Cup 2025 began with DPS RK Puram edging out Navy Children School 1-0 in a tightly contested Group B clash, with Aarav Pahwa scoring the decisive goal in the 27th minute. In their second outing later in the afternoon, they defeated New Green Field School, Saket, 4-0, with goals from Ayush Ranjan, Aarav Pahwa (his second of the day), and two goals from Afraaz Tariq, booking their spot in the boys' final under coach Gobardhan Sahoo.

In Group A, the Mother's International School boys' team, under coach Sachin Rawat, came from behind to beat Delhi Public School, Vasant Kunj, 2-1. After Krishna Kumar gave DPS the lead in the first half, MIS responded through second-half goals from Raaghav Sharma and Nirvaan Manik. Their girls' team followed suit with a dominant 5-0 win over Tagore International School, with Japjit Kaur scoring four goals and Prasansha Jha adding one.

Meanwhile, in Group B of the girls' category, DPS Vasant Kunj, under coach Shivam Bhardwaj, edged out St. Francis De Sales Sr. Secondary School 1-0, thanks to a goal from Aisha. Later in the day, their boys bounced back from their earlier defeat with a convincing 4-0 win over Amity International School, Noida. Garv Khullar and Satish Kr. Yadav both scored twice to earn three vital points in Group A.

As the group stage nears its end, six of the seven girls' teams remain in contention for the finals, while the boys' Group A still hangs in the balance. The last round of league matches will be played on Monday, July 28, with the finals scheduled for Tuesday, July 29, at Dr. Ambedkar Stadium.

With support from Oriental Structural Engineers Pvt. Ltd. as the title sponsor, along with Central Park Estates (associate sponsor), Ocean Beverages (hydration partner), and Nivia Sports (football partner), the Oriental Cup continues to strengthen its position in Delhi's school sports calendar. Recognised by the Delhi Soccer Association, the tournament has become a vital platform for structured, competitive football at the grassroots level.

Match Day 5 Results:

Boys' Category:

Group A:

* The Mother's International School defeated DPS Vasant Kunj 2-1

* DPS Vasant Kunj defeated Amity International School Noida 4-0

Group B:

* DPS RK Puram def. Navy Children School 1-0

* DPS RK Puram def. New Green Field School, Saket 4-0

Girls' Category:

Group A

* The Mother's International School def. Tagore International School 5-0

Group B

* DPS Vasant Kunj def. St. Francis De Sales Sr. Secondary School 1-0.

