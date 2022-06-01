Paul Pogba to leave Manchester United when contract ends

London, June 1 Paul Pogba will leave Manchester United when his contract expires at the end of the month, the Premier League club have announced on Wednesday.

"Everyone at the club would like to congratulate Paul on his successful career, and thank him for his contributions to Manchester United," the club said at the start of a lengthy send-off statement on the club website.

"We wish him all the best for the next steps on a remarkable journey."

Pogba scored 39 goals in 233 first-team appearances for United, who he first joined from French club Le Havre in 2009.

The 29-year-old - a World Cup winner with France in 2018 - is now leaving United on a free transfer for the second occasion, with a return to Juve potentially on the cards.

Paris St Germain, Real Madrid, Barcelona and Manchester City are other clubs to have been linked with him in recent months.

The Old Trafford academy graduate Pogba joined Juventus as a free agent in 2012, only to return four years later for a then world-record fee of €105 million (£89 million).

The Frenchman has enjoyed a long association with United, having joined the club's Academy from Le Havre at the age of just 16. Pogba quickly progressed through the ranks, first impressing in the Under-18 and then swiftly moving upwards to the Reserves.

He first drew widespread attention as part of the Youth Cup side that achieved the club's unprecedented 10th success in 2011, playing in both legs of that year's final against Sheffield United. The following season, he was granted a first-team debut under Sir Alex Ferguson, in a 3-0 League Cup win away at Leeds United.

