PL: Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta 'liked' Gunners' performance against Wolves

New Delhi [India], April 21 : Following Arsenal's crucial 2-0 win over Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Premier League (PL), the Gunners head coach Mikel Arteta said that he liked his team's performance.

While speaking at the post-match press conference, Arteta said that the result was good, especially after keeping the clean sheet, however, he added that the Gunners still have to take another step forward in the league.

"Really good. I really liked the performance. Obviously the result and the clean sheet, but especially the way individually as a team the team has shown that they still have another step forward to make and ensure the resilience and the determination that is needed in these moments to step in and say: 'I'm here. I'm going to make myself count and I'm going to impact the team," Arteta was quoted by Arsenal's website as saying.

Talking about the match, the Spaniard added that Arsenal showed a top-class attitude against Wolves. The head coach added that he was happy with the "approach and the mentality" of his players.

"You look at the amount of games that we have played in the last few weeks, the type of game that we have played. The attitude and the way they've run today again is top, but it's within them they want to win, they want to compete at their best. Their effort is unquestionable and the results are something else. I'm really happy, especially for the approach and the mentality of the team," he added.

Coming to the match, Leandro Trossard and Martin Odegaard's goal in the 45th and 95th minute helped Arsenal clinch three important points against the Wolves in the PL. With the victory, the Gunners are standing in the top place on the PL table with 74 points after winning 23 of 33 games.

Even though they are leading the PL points table, still they have to keep an eye on Manchester City's upcoming matches since they have played one game less in the league. In the next match, Arsenal will take on Chelsea in the PL.

