Portugal skipper Cristiano Ronaldo yet to decide on his future in international football: Report

New Delhi [India], July 10 : Five-time Ballon d'Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo is yet to make a decision on his future with Portugal after their disappointing exit from the EURO Cup 2024, according to a report from Goal.com.

The report stated that Ronaldo is yet to decide his international future as the fans have started to speculate that the 39-year-old will retire from Portuguese football after their loss against France in the quarterfinal match of the EURO 2024.

Cristiano Ronaldo-led Portugal crashed out of the ongoing Euro 2024 after their disappointing loss against France. Portugal kept the game 0-0 until the full time of the match, but in the penalties, they failed to save a single shot from the French players and lost by 5-3.

The 2024 edition of the EURO Cup has been disheartening for Ronaldo since he failed to score a single goal in the tournament after playing all five matches. However, he kept just one assist.

Speaking after the match against France, Martinez talked about Cristiano Ronaldo's chances of retiring from international football and said that no decision has been made till now. The head coach added that everything is too raw for his side.

Martinez confirmed that no 'individual decision' has been made after the match against France on Friday.

"No. Everything is too raw. We are still suffering the defeat. There's no individual decision at this point," Martinez was quoted by Goal.com as saying.

Portugal dominated the quarter-final match against France in Hamburg. Ronaldo's side kept a total of 60 per cent ball possession, on the other hand, France kept 40 per cent ball possession.

After both teams failed to score in the 120 minutes of the match, the game moved to penalties. Portugal's Joao Felix was the only player to miss the penalty and pushed Roberto Martinez's side to the back foot. Later in the match, the French side won the game 5-3 on penalties.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor