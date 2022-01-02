Premier League: Brighton beat Everton; Brentford overcome Aston Villa

Liverpool, Jan 2 Alexis Mac Allister scored twice as Brighton and Hove Albion defeated Everton 3-2 in an away match in the Premier League on Sunday. The midfielder scored Brighton's quickest-ever Premier League away goal inside three minutes and Dan Burn got his first of the season with a close-range header midway through the first half as Brighton went on to win their first match at Goodison Park.

After Dominic Calvert-Lewin missed a penalty, Anthony Gordon pulled one back for Everton early in the second half but Mac Allister made it 3-1 with a thunderous finish into the top corner from outside the box.

Gordon scored his second goal with 14 minutes to go but Brighton dug in to claim a thoroughly deserved first win at Everton at the tenth attempt.

Graham Potter made three changes to the team that drew at Chelsea. Adam Webster, Leandro Trossard, and Enock Mwepu came in with Jakub Moder, Tariq Lamptey, and Solly March dropping to the bench.

Twice Everton came close to reeling in Brighton but twice they were unable to gain parity. Gordon, Everton's best player, scored his first goal for the Club after 53 minutes to cut a deficit that stood at two.

Everton had a handful of half-chances to equalise but were denied by a deadly combination of good goalkeeping, stoic defending, and wayward finishing.

Everton remain at 19 points from 18 matches. They stay 15th, six points behind 10th placed Leicester City, who visit Goodison Park in nine days time. Brighton and Hove Albion are placed eighth with 27 points from 19 matches.

In other matches on Sunday, Brentford came back from a goal deficit to beat Aston Villa 2-1 while Leeds United overcame Burnley 3-1.

Aston Villa got off to a good start as they went ahead in the 16th minute when forward Danny Ings gave them the lead.

Brentford struck back through Yoane Wissa in the 42?2nd minute to level scores while Mads Roerslev Rasmussen scored in the 83rd minute to complete the turnaround for Brentford.

Aston Villa made many attempts to find the equaliser but they were thwarted by the Brighton defence.

Villa manager Steven Gerrard was left dejected that his side conceded twice and failed to take any reward from the encounter.

"I'm really disappointed and frustrated at the same time," he told VillaTV. "I don't think we should have lost that game, I don't even think we should have drawn.

"I think, for the control we had, certainly our first-half performance, we should have minimum taken a draw out of the game.

"But we've lost the game by conceding a really poor second goal and obviously in the first half we gave one opportunity to the opposition and they scored," he said.

