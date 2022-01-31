Premier League: Burnley sign Wout Weghorst from VfL Wolfsburg on three and half years contract

Burnley Football Club on Monday announced the signing of Netherlands international Wout Weghorst from VfL Wolfsburg for an undisclosed fee.

The 6'6-foot centre forward has signed a three-and-a-half-year contract at Turf Moor and will link up with his new teammates for training on Monday ahead of next weekend's Premier League match against Watford.

Weghorst, capped 12 times by his country, has scored 59 goals in 118 Bundesliga appearances for Wolfsburg over the past three and a half seasons, and featured for the Netherlands at Euro 2020, finding the back of the net in a 3-2 win against Ukraine.

Weghorst has shown his credentials in front of goal throughout his career, scoring more than 50 goals in the Eredivisie during spells at Heracles and AZ Alkmaar prior to his move to Germany.

Weghorst arrived in England on Sunday afternoon to complete his medical and sign his contract at Turf Moor. The 29-year-old will take the vacant number nine shirt. Manager Sean Dyche said: "Wout is a player that our scouts have been strong on for some time and we feel that he can add to all that we do at Burnley Football Club.

"His signing is a continued show of the Club's and team's development. We wish Wout well as he earns the right to push our group forwards," the coach added.

( With inputs from ANI )

