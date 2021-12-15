Premier League confirms new COVID-19 safety measures for fans

Following the introduction of the England government's "Autumn and Winter Plan B", the Premier League on Wednesday confirmed requirements for all fans attending Premier League matches.

From Wednesday, all those aged 18 and over attending Premier League matches must complete a COVID status self-declaration via their club's website ahead of matchday.

This simple online process requires fans to confirm they have a valid NHS COVID pass or negative NHS COVID test within the previous 48 hours.

Supporters must be prepared to show their NHS COVID pass or proof of a negative NHS COVID test on arrival at the stadium.

Checks will take place at all Premier League grounds. Fans risk being denied entry if they are unable to show their NHS COVID Pass or proof of a negative NHS COVID test result from within the previous 48 hours, ideally as close to matchday as possible.

Fans also must wear a face covering while in indoor stadium areas and when travelling to matches on public transport. Although it is not mandatory within the stadium bowl, supporters are encouraged to wear face coverings in congested areas and in stands to protect themselves and those around them.

Supporters are also asked to not attend matches if they have any COVID-type symptoms or there is a risk of passing on COVID-19.

Premier League Chief Executive Richard Masters in a statement said: "We are doing all we can to keep fans safe and grounds open at full capacity. The safety of everyone remains our priority and since the start of the season we have been working closely with our clubs, Government and local public health authorities to prepare fans and stadium operations for the introduction of COVID certification."

"It is really important fans take the time to understand what is required of them when attending Premier League stadiums, which is why we are asking fans to declare their COVID status ahead of a matchday. We want everyone to enjoy matches in safe environments and we and our clubs will continue to urge fans to do all they can and follow public health guidance," he added.

( With inputs from ANI )

