Premier League: Lots of interest, plenty of pressure on Wednesday's key games

London, Aug 30 There are five Premier League matches on Wednesday which promise to show just how high some teams can aim this season and perhaps increase the pressure on others.

Liverpool's home match against Newcastle United is the pick of the bunch as Liverpool try to build on their 9-0 thrashing of Bournemouth at the weekend.

Jurgen Klopp still has a long injury list limiting his options for squad rotations and it's hard to see him making more than cosmetic changes to the starting 11.

Newcastle travel after Allan Saint-Maximin's spectacular volley gave them a 1-1 draw away to Wolves, but the talented forward will miss the visit to Anfield with a thigh injury.

That should allow club-record signing Alexander Isak to make his debut in a match which will show if Newcastle can mount a serious challenge for the top-six this campaign.

Manchester City showed they can be hurt from set-pieces as they won 4-2 at home to Crystal Palace at the weekend, however, Erling Haaland also showed he is a huge threat in attack and recently-promoted Nottingham Forrest will do well to take anything from their visit to the Etihad Stadium.

League leaders Arsenal are favourites to make it five wins from five games when they host Aston Villa, who were booed off the pitch after their home defeat to West Ham at the weekend.

Pressure is growing on Villa coach Steven Gerrard and his side needs to turn its attacking ambition into clear chances, goals and points.

West Ham got their season rolling with that win at Villa Park and have a derby at home to Tottenham that will test both sides. Harry Kane is in fine form for the visitors, although visiting coach Antonio Conte could be tempted to rest an out of sorts, Heung Son Min and give a start to Richarlison, reports Xinhua.

The game may come too soon for West Ham to give a debut to record signing, Lucas Paqueta, who has joined from Olympique Lyon.

Finally, Bournemouth need to recover from Saturday's 9-0 thrashing at Anfield and Tuesday's surprise exit of coach Scott Parker when they entertain Wolverhampton.

Gary O'Neill will be in temporary charge for Bournemouth and the visitors have to see this as a perfect chance to end a run of 11 games without a win that stretches back into last season.

