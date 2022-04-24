Premier League: Tuchel confirms Rudiger's summer departure

London, April 24 Head coach Thomas Tuchel praised the courage, patience and discipline on display from his side in a 1-0 victory over West Ham at Stamford Bridge on Sunday while confirming media reports that Antonio Rudiger would leave Chelsea in the summer.

The German defender is out of contract in a few months and has informed Tuchel of his likely imminent departure.

"The media is reporting things and the situation seems to be that he is leaving the club. He informed me of this some days ago in a personal talk," Tuchel told Chelsea's official website.

"I have the feeling that we gave everything over many months, both me personally and the club, but unfortunately we were in a position where we could not fight anymore because of the sanctions and Toni has said that he will leave the club," he said.

On Sunday's game, Tuchel praised the patience of his players.

"Games like West Ham are very hard to have a spectacular, open game against them and full credit to them. They defend normally with eight or nine players deep around their box and they do this so disciplined that it's very hard to find spaces to accelerate," he said.

"I did not expect a spectacular game in general. The first half was a bit stuck but that was a little because of the uncertainty with the latest results here at home and we grew into it. We never lost discipline or patience," he added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor