PSG manager Christophe Galtier under arrest over alleged discrimination

Police have arrested Christopher Galtier as part of an inquiry into charges of discrimination at former club Nice.The lead investigators in his investigation have called the 56-year-old manager, who is still under contract at Parc des Princes for the time being.

His son, John Valovic-Galtier, has also been arrested, with authorities having 24 hours to formalise charges and arrest those concerned, or release them.On Friday around 8:45 a.m., the Galtiers appeared at a police station in Nice. The charges against the PSG boss relate to “discrimination based on an alleged race or membership of a religion.

Since the allegations surfaced, he has maintained his innocence, saying in a statement released through his lawyer: “Christophe Galtier was amazed to learn of the insulting and defamatory remarks of Mr. Julien Fournier against him. Given the seriousness of the charges against him, which he disputes with the greatest firmness, Christophe Galtier immediately seized his lawyer… to initiate, without delay, the necessary legal proceedings which are necessary.”As part of the investigation, searches have been carried out at the offices of Ligue 1 club Nice.