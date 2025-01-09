Punjab FC announces signing of Greek forward Petros Giakoumakis

Mohali (Punjab)[India], January 9 : Punjab FC has announced the signing of Greek forward Petros Giakoumakis for the remainder of the season. He last featured for the Greek second-division club Makedonikos. The forward has signed a six-month contract until May.

The 32-year-old Giakoumakis was born in Heraklion, Crete in Greece and came up from the youth ranks of the local side Olympiakos Chersonissos. He started his professional career with the Greek Super Division club, PO Atsaleniou in 2011 where he spent three seasons. He signed for APO Levadiakos in the 2014 season and racked up 117 appearances for the club across five seasons. The forward has played his entire career in Greece except a season on loan with Cyprus club Olympiakos Nicosia. Giakoumakis has represented Greek clubs Atromitos, Veria NPS, PAS Lamia and Ionikos Nikeas in his career.

"Petros fits the profile of the striker we were looking for the remainder of the season. He is an experienced campaigner and I hope that he can bring quality to the field. I wish the player the best wishes for the season and he brings success for the club," Technical Director of Punjab FC, Nikolaos Topoliatis said in a press release from Punjab FC as saying.

Punjab FC are currently eighth in the ISL table with 18 points and will face NorthEast United in their next fixture tomorrow in Guwahati.

