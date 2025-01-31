Purushothaman reflects on Kerala Blasters' 'excellent' away win over Chennaiyin FC

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], January 31 : Kerala Blasters FC (KBFC) interim head coach TG Purushothaman commended his players' performance as they displayed a dominant performance to seal a crucial 3-1 victory over Chennaiyin FC (CFC) at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Chennai on Thursday.

The visitors got off the mark early as they broke the deadlock thanks to Jesus Jimenez's goal. The Marina Machans (CFC) were down to ten men following Wilmar Jordan Gil's red card in the 37th minute, leaving the hosts in deep trouble in the Southern rivalry fixture.

Korou Singh doubled the lead at the stroke of half-time to become the youngest goalscorer for Kerala Blasters FC in Indian Super League history and the second youngest goalscorer overall after Komal Thatal.

The Blasters demonstrated their offensive prowess with their relentless attacking moves throughout the game. Kwame Peprah scored the third for the visitors in the 56th minute with his clinical finish inside the opponent's box.

Despite Vincy Barretto pulling one goal back for the Marina Machans, a resilient defence line led by Milos Drincic helped the Blasters record their first win against Chennaiyin FC in Chennai.

Purushothaman believed that his players perfectly executed their game plans, resulting in a solid performance away from home.

"All credit goes to the players; they did an excellent job," he said in the post-match press conference, as quoted from the official website of ISL.

"Whatever we were planning, they implemented it in a great way, and hats off to their performance, and we have to maintain it throughout the season, and we are planning for the next match, so hopefully," he added.

The Blasters worked their socks off from the very beginning as they registered their second league double over the Marina Machans in the ISL.

Showering faith in his team's promising display, Purushothaman remarked, "I'm proud of the boys' performance. They did an excellent job; all credit to my players. I'm very happy because as a team they performed well; that's the only thing I'm satisfied with."

Since Purushothaman took over the charges as the head coach, the Blasters have remained unbeaten in five of their last seven outings in the ISL. The Blasters head coach urged his players to be optimistic and work hard to carry forward this positive momentum in the upcoming matches.

"We are trying to make it positive and make the players realise that it's their job to come up, and they have to feel from inside to play for the badge," he stated.

"We deserve happiness; that's the important thing, and we, our families, our fans, and our friends, everyone deserves happiness, so for that we need to maintain the victories. That's the only thing we need to maintain it, so it's happening; now we are going through a much tougher time maybe, so let's see what happens, and we'll work on it," he continued, as quoted from the official website of ISL.

The Blasters' passionate supporters were also in numbers in Chennai supporting the team in the away fixture.

Purushothaman thanked their fans for their unwavering support through thick and thin, saying, "How much do we need to thank them (the fans)? I don't know. They always support us wherever we are and in whatever situation we are, and that's our most important strength for us."

"Hats off to all the fans. Together we grow up, together we lose, together we draw, so we are all together; that's it," Purushothaman signed off.

